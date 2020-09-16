Big Ten football set to return in late October

Global  
 

The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) have voted unanimously to resume the football season starting the weekend of October 23-24.

Ten postponed (all fall sports, inlcuding football, due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus..

The conference has reversed course and (will play after all..

Sports 18's dakota simon is live outside ross-ade stadium with what's next..

Hey there dakota!

Yeah marlee certainly and exciting start to a wednesday espcially if you're a football fan..

After postponing the season on augus11th..

Big ten football leaderus unanimously voted for a return to play just a little more than a month from now..

October 23rd and 24th will be the opening weekend for the conference..

Here's why the conference decided to return to play..

Each student athlete..

The coaching and support staffs will undergo daily rapid testing..

Before any practice or game..

All 14 big ten schools will now have a chief infection officer to oversee testing surrounding covid-19 and the results from everyone involved..

The return to compeitition task force spoke this morning on the big ten network..

Dr. james borchers headed up the medical team throughout the process..

He explains how important testing availablility is to the restart..

James -- as we looked at the very testing options we became more and more convinced that there was a path forward.

And using specific metrics to our team such as the test positivity rate of the team, or the population positivity rate of the team or the group that's involved.

Important to note here..

No public ticket sales will take place this season..

Family members of the players will have first priority..

The conference has not come out with an official schedule as of yet..

So all 14 schools will play nine games this fall..

And the conference title game will be played december 19th..

Obviously this will be a week by week season moving forward..

From ross-ade stadium in west lafayette..

Ds sports 18..

Purdue university has yet again broken its student enrollment record.

The west




