Barbados to remove Queen as head of state

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:55s
Barbados to remove Queen as head of state

Barbados to remove Queen as head of state

Barbados wants to remove Britain's Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic, the Caribbean nation's government has said on Wednesday.


Barbados Barbados Island country in the Caribbean

Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as its head of state

 "The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind," Barbados' governor general said.
CBS News

Barbados announces plan to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state next year

 Barbados announced plans to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state next year.
USATODAY.com

Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state

 The government of Barbados says the time has come to leave the colonial past behind.
BBC News

Barbados revives plan to remove Queen as head of state and become a republic

 The Caribbean island’s leader says its people want a ‘Barbadian head of state’ and aim to achieve the goal by November 2021 Barbados has announced its..
WorldNews

Elizabeth II Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms since 1952

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip departing remote Balmoral Castle, will return to England

 Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are departing from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to an estate in England before returning to Windsor in October.
USATODAY.com

Caribbean Caribbean Region to the center-east of America composed of many islands / coastal regions surrounding the Caribbean Sea

Animal populations have declined nearly 70% since 1970, report says

 World Wildlife Fund says species in Latin America and the Caribbean were disproportionately affected, declining 94% on average — and humans are to blame.
CBS News
Twin tropical storms menace Caribbean & U.S. [Video]

Twin tropical storms menace Caribbean & U.S.

Tropical Storm Marco could hit Louisiana with hurricane-force winds as Tropical Storm Laura moves through the Dominican Republic toward the Gulf of Mexico. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:42Published

