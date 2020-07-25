Barbados to remove Queen as head of state

Barbados wants to remove Britain's Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic, the Caribbean nation's government has said on Wednesday.

The Caribbean island’s leader says its people want a ‘Barbadian head of state’ and aim to achieve the goal by November 2021 Barbados has announced its..

The government of Barbados says the time has come to leave the colonial past behind.

"The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind," Barbados' governor general said.