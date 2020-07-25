Barbados to remove Queen as head of state
Barbados wants to remove Britain's Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic, the Caribbean nation's government has said on Wednesday.
Twin tropical storms menace Caribbean & U.S.Tropical Storm Marco could hit Louisiana with hurricane-force winds as Tropical Storm Laura moves through the Dominican Republic toward the Gulf of Mexico. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
เกิดฤดูร้อน☀ แต่ชอบฤดูฝน ☔🌿 RT @Reuters: The Caribbean island of Barbados wants to remove Britain’s Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic https://… 5 seconds ago
Adriano Pimienta V. RT @cnni: "The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind."
Barbados will remove Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and be… 5 seconds ago
Mami Chula RT @Reuters: Barbados says it will remove Britain’s Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic https://t.co/SUtg1xzi2M 8 seconds ago
Me RT @Reuters: Barbados says it will remove Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic https://t.co/E0v9YwnBDO 13 seconds ago
In God I trust RT @Ianbins: Mamma MiaWTF😳
Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state - BBC News https://t.co/qnTDyubcNa 14 seconds ago
Kerry RT @80_mcswan: Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth II as Head of State in an effort to “leave the colonial past behind”
Well done Barbados 23 seconds ago
Julia Lerner RT @jovanthony: Barbados to become republic, remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state by November 2021 when nation marks 55th anniversary of… 26 seconds ago
Mirella RT @thehill: Barbados plans to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state and become sovereign https://t.co/UYLLYoy6Ja https://t.co/gQjzeflFs7 29 seconds ago
Barbados is Planning to Remove the Queen as Head of StateBarbados has announced its intention to remove Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Royal first as Queen attends virtual unveiling of new portraitMiriam Escofet painted the portrait, which was commissioned by the Foreign andCommonwealth Office (FCO) as a “lasting tribute to Her Majesty’s service” todiplomacy. The Queen saw the painting for..