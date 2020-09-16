Thai zoo closes down after operating illegally without a permit

A zoo in Thailand was raided after allegedly illegally keeping exotic animals in squalid conditions.

The Monster Aquarium in Pattaya, a popular tourist destination, was closed down last Friday (September 11) for allegedly neglecting their animals and operating without permits.

Police arrived with National Park officer Thiradech Palasuwan to demand to see the zoo's paperwork, but they were unable to produce any.

Officers trawled the zoo to make an inventory of the animals and found 1,681 exotic creatures.

There were 211 different breeds including mongooses, porcupines, iguanas, pythons, parrots, centipedes, and eagles.

Owner Chonchai Anumart said that he collected and bought the animals legally to be shown at his zoo.

He said: "I had run the zoo to show the exotic animals I bought and collected.

The zoo had been open for more than a year." The zoo owner faces being charged with illegal opening and being in possession of protected wildlife which will be fined of up to 300,000 Baht (around 7,400 GBP) or three-year imprisonment.

The animals and reptiles were estimated to be valued around 100,000 Baht (2,500 GBP).

They will be under the local animal centre's care until the investigation is finished.

Thiradej Palasuwan, from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said locals had complained that the animals were being neglected.

He said that the zoo would be forced to close while the paperwork is investigated and the zoo applies for the correct permits.