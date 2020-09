Larry Hogan issued a proclamation on Tuesday recognizing September 15 through October as Hispanic Heritage Month in Maryland.



Related videos from verified sources Hispanic Heritage Month Kicks off in SWFL



Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15. It is a month-long celebration that recognizes the contributions Hispanic and Latino Americans have made to the United States. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:08 Published 13 hours ago Saturdays In September Proclaimed 'Buy Maryland Seafood Days'



Gov. Larry Hogan is encouraging Marylanders to buy local seafood during the month of September, proclaiming Saturdays throughout the month "Buy Maryland Seafood Days." Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:28 Published on August 12, 2020