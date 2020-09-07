Skip Bayless: Lakers will need to take the Nuggets far more seriously than the Clippers did | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers will now face the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals after the Clippers gave up a 3-1 series lead to Denver.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will now have to focus on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray after a majority assumed that it would be an all-LA matchup against Kawhi and Paul George.

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the upcoming Lakers vs.

Nuggets series.