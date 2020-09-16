Best of 2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

breezy conditions will continue into thursday as our area stays on the backside of hurricane sally.

Some rain is possible as well but sizable amounts are unlikely here.

Overall, expect 1/2" or less for most spots.

Drier, less humid air is slated to build in starting friday and it will give us some awesome, more fall-like weather into early next week.

Hurricane sally: as of 2am wednesday, sally is a category 2 storm with 105 mph winds.

Landfall for wednesday morning.

The storm will come ashore somewhere along the al coast.

The remnant low is expected to slowly move