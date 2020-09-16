Best of 2020

Global  
 

Anchors chat with vanessa summary: breezy conditions will continue into thursday as our area stays on the backside of hurricane sally.

Some rain is possible as well but sizable amounts are unlikely here.

Overall, expect 1/2" or less for most spots.

Drier, less humid air is slated to build in starting friday and it will give us some awesome, more fall-like weather into early next week.

Hurricane sally: as of 2am wednesday, sally is a category 2 storm with 105 mph winds.

Landfall for wednesday morning.

The storm will come ashore somewhere along the al coast.

The remnant low is expected to slowly move




