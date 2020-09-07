Global  
 

Colin Cowherd; Everything is coming together for LeBron James & the Lakers | THE HERD

Duration: 03:29s - Published
The Los Angeles Clippers may have been LeBron's biggest obstacle for the Finals this year, but now that Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Patrick Beverly have been knocked out in Game 7 by the Denver Nuggets, everything's coming together for Los Angeles Lakers.

Hear Colin explain why the sea is opening up for the star player, and take a look back at obstacles he's overcome throughout his career.


