Maharashtra COVID toll reaches 11,21,221, reports 23,365 new cases

Maharashtra government filed a petition in Supreme Court, seeking vacation of its stay order on Maratha reservation.The Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra and Congress leader, Ashok Chavan met with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to discuss the issue of Maratha reservation. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister has said, "A petition has to be filed in the Supreme Court challenging the interim order passed by the top court on Maratha reservation." Chavan added that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has discussed the matter with senior leaders of the government.
While speaking to media in Bengaluru on September 21, Karnataka Congress president and Congress leader DK Shivakumar spoke on Karnataka Assembly session. He said, "1,600 questions put before the Karnataka Assembly by our members. There are a lot of issues to be discussed and among them are issues of corruption, failure in handling COVID-19, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and rain causing havoc." "We want to extend the Assembly session by a week/for next 1 more week," DK Shivakumar added.
Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Karnataka on September 20. State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has issued alert of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over coasts and parts of Malnad regions of Karwar. The Indian Meteorological Department has also issued an alert to stop all fishing activities near the coast. Incessant rainfall led to water logging in several low lying districts of Karnataka.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 19 said that West Bengal government did not share data of returning migrant labourers with the Centre and no district of the state could be included as a beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan (PMGKRA). She was answering a query by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated PMGKRA for migrant labourers who came back to their villages during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. This scheme was introduced on June 20 this year and will be effective for 125 days. The minister said 116 districts spread across six states - Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are benefiting from this scheme. The selection of the districts was made on the basis of the return of at least 25,000 migrant labourers to the concerned districts by May 30. After the launch of PMGKRA, there were demands from Tripura and Chhattisgarh to include more districts but it was not entertained. In the case of West Bengal, there was no data shared by the state government then how could the districts of the state be included in the scheme," said Sitharaman.
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on September 18 reported single-day spike of 96,424 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 1,174 deaths in the same period,..