NAACP event in Rome

The Rome branch of the NAACP set up outside of the Rome Police Department Wednesday to help people fill out Census and voter registration forms.

Naacp set up outside the rome police department....to keep people clean, healthy and empowered.

They're handing out free hand sanitizer and face masks....helping with voter registration, and getting census forms complete.

Why outside the rome police department?

For a long time, there's been a bit of a strain between the rome naacp and rome police department.

But the president of the rome chapter says she and the chief have had a few conversations about that....change is ahead.

11:14 "one of them will be our focus group which will look into the governor's executiorded procedures of the rome police department.

In order to do things like that, you havev to come together, you have to work together and you have to listen to each other and that's what we're gonna be doing" 11:28 today's event outside rome pd ends at 2:00.

