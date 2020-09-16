BJP Tamil Nadu general secy distributes gas stoves to needy ahead of PM Modi's birthday

On the eve of 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 70 Gas stoves, loans, and insurance schemes were distributed in slum areas at thousand lights in Chennai.

BJP Tamil Nadu general secretary Karu Nagarajan distributed the gas stoves to the needy families.

People in this area still cook food on chulha (clay stove).