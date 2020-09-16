BJP Tamil Nadu general secy distributes gas stoves to needy ahead of PM Modi's birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the Hathras case. He said that the entire state government targeted the victim’s family and he had gone to meet them to show them that they are not alone. Rahul Gandhi also said that even when the state govt was going after the victim’s family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stayed silent and has not spoken a word on the incident. Rahul Gandhi also responded to UP police pushing him saying ‘it’s not a big deal’ and added he will continue to fight for the people. A Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and tortured by upper caste men in the village on 14th September, 2020. She died in a Delhi hospital on 29th September and her body was hurriedly cremated against the wishes of the family. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi had met the victim of the family on 3rd October. Other political leaders have also been visiting the victim’s family who continue to seek a judicial probe into the incident. Watch the full video for all the details.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in Patiala on October 06 where he came down heavily on PM Modi over present condition of India's economy. He said, "Modi government has destroyed small and medium businesses during the lockdown, which are the backbone of India's economy and gives employment to labourers. I had warned about COVID-19 in February but they said I was joking."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Narendra Modi over Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Rahul Gandhi said that China dared to transgress because they know that PM Modi is only concerned about his own image. Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi handoved over 1200 sq km of India’s land to China only to protect his own image. Rahul Gandhi also alleged that PM Modi lied to the entire nation only to protect his own image. Rahul Gandhi further alleged that PM Modi is scared of China and even journalists because he is afraid his image will be ruined. India and China have been involved in a standoff with at the LAC in Ladakh since May 2020. Earlier Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had told Parliament that China has been attempting to change the status quo in Ladakh but India is committed to protecting its territorial integrity at any cost. Several rounds of talks have followed between the two sides but not much headway has been made. Watch the full video for all the details.
Chief Ministers of several states were seen paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan were among those seen paying tribute to father of the nation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen spinning a charkha at a Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow. The chief minister paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the state capital. Meanwhile, Indo-Tibetan Border Police played Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram song to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Watch the full video for more details.
The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 02. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswamy, Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit paid floral tribute to Bapu at TN's Marina beach. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Jaipur on his birth anniversary. Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar also paid floral tribute to Bapu's statue in Pune. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also paid his respects to the father of nation.
An artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. He remembered Bapu by drawing his sketch in a unique way. Umt Raja made Mahatma Gandhi's images inside a fish tank by scrapping algae that had grown inside it.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on October 06 asked state's former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis whether he will campaign for Bihar's former DGP and now JD(U) leader Gupteshwar Pandey, who "defamed Maharashtra", in the upcoming assembly elections. Deshmukh said, "I want to ask Devendra Fadnavis if he will campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey (former Bihar DGP), a person who defamed Maharashtra."
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam held a candle light vigil in Chennai against the Hathras alleged gang-rape case on October 05. DMK workers came out on roads in large numbers to seek justice for the victim. Later, police detained DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi along with few other party workers.
Youth Congress workers held a protest near Shastri Bhawan over the incident of alleged gang-rape of a woman in Hathras. They were later detained by police. Meanwhile, Congress workers also took out a candlelight march near India Gate against the alleged gang-rape. Congress workers also held protest in Chennai over the same issue.