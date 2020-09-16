Security breach for tens of thousands of veterans
The personal information of tens of thousands of veterans was exposed in a security breach at the department of veteran affairs.
The VA says an unauthorized user got into a site used for making health care payments, and tried to change information and divert payments.
The VA took down the entire site.
