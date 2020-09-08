McDonald's Travis Scott Meal Sparking Burger Shortage

The 'Travis Scott McDonalds meal prank' has made its way to Dairy QueenOn Sept. 3, Travis Scott and McDonald’sannounced that they were collaborating on acelebrity meal called the Travis Scott Meal.It features Cactus Jack’s favorites — a quarterpounder with cheese,..
Travis Scott Partners with McDonald's!This week Travis Scott unveiled a new partnership with McDonald's complete with his own meal and brand new merch!
Travis Scott Launches McDonald's Capsule Collection | Billboard NewsThe Houston rapper launches wave one of his capsule merch collection with McDonald's, through his existing partnership with the iconic burger chain.