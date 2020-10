President Abraham Lincoln belongings sold at auction Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published 3 weeks ago President Abraham Lincoln belongings sold at auction Historical items from president Abraham Lincoln were sold at auction for 81-thousand dollars. They include a two-inch lock of his hair and a telegram smeared with his blood. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ABRAHAM LINCOLN -- SOLD ATAUCTION FOR 81-THOUSANDDOLLARS.THEY INCLUDE A TWO-INCH LOCK OFHIS HAIR -- AND A TELEGRAMSMEARED WITH HIS BLOOD.THEIR AUTHENTICITY ISVERIFIED...ESTABLISHING THAT LINCOLN'SHAIR WAS CLIPPED DURING APOST-MORTEM EXAM THE DAY AFTERHE WAS ASSASSINATED ON APRIL14-TH, 18-65.THE ITEMS WERE SOLD TO ANANONYMOUS BUYER.ADLIB WITH JUSTIN