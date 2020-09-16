Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Catastrophic rain from Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Catastrophic rain from Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida

Catastrophic rain from Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida

Here’s a look at some of the damage Hurricane Sally caused in Pensacola, Florida and its surrounding areas.

And now here's a look at some o- the damage...hurrica- ne sally is wreaked havoc in- pensacola, florida and its- surrounding areas.- - - - the storm is dumped catastrophi- levels of rain on - pensacola... some areas seeing- more than two feet of rain.

- officials have already reported- a storm surge of- five and a half feet.

- roads and parking lots are- flooded.- the water has even sent some- dumpsters floating away.- dozens of vehicles are also - underwater.

- winds of up to 85 miles per hou- are slamming the area.- residents are being warned to - stay indoors.

- florida governor ron desantis - has declared a state- of emergency in 13 northwest- florida counties.

- the storm is expected to move - inland across - southeastern alabama later toda- and into thursday.- -




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Sally makes landfall: Pensacola gets 30 inches of rain; 'catastrophic flooding is unfolding' in Alabama, Florida

Hurricane Sally lurched ashore early Wednesday, promising to soak the Gulf Coast with heavy rains and...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

robertfj48

Robert F jaeger RT @MSNBC: .@SamBrockNBC reports from Pensacola, Florida, where Hurricane Sally’s catastrophic rain has submerged parking lots: "This area… 22 minutes ago

supercool_water

Fatal Error RT @NWSWPC: Heavy rainfall from Hurricane Sally has already produced up to 18" of rain, creating catastrophic flash flooding. Additional ra… 28 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane Sally bearing down in Pensacola Beach with severe rain [Video]

Hurricane Sally bearing down in Pensacola Beach with severe rain

Hurricane Sally bears down on Pensacola Beach, Florida with severe rain on September 16.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published
Hurricane Sally makes landfall: 'Catastrophic flooding' in Alabama and Florida [Video]

Hurricane Sally makes landfall: 'Catastrophic flooding' in Alabama and Florida

Hurricane Sally's winds are battering Pensacola, Florida, and its slow pace means the rains will bring "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding."

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:38Published
Flooding and strong winds in Florida as Hurricane Sally approaches Gulf Coast [Video]

Flooding and strong winds in Florida as Hurricane Sally approaches Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally continues to gain strength as it approaches the US Gulf Coast and could become a Category 2 before it makes landfall on Tuesday (September 16). Footage filmed on Tuesday (September..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:44Published