Catastrophic rain from Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida

Here’s a look at some of the damage Hurricane Sally caused in Pensacola, Florida and its surrounding areas.

- officials have already reported- a storm surge of- five and a half feet.

- roads and parking lots are- flooded.- the water has even sent some- dumpsters floating away.- dozens of vehicles are also - underwater.

- winds of up to 85 miles per hou- are slamming the area.- residents are being warned to - stay indoors.

- florida governor ron desantis - has declared a state- of emergency in 13 northwest- florida counties.

- the storm is expected to move - inland across - southeastern alabama later toda- and into thursday.- -