Federal Government outlines new plans for COVID-19 vaccines Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:36s - Published 2 minutes ago Federal Government outlines new plans for COVID-19 vaccines The federal government is outlining a sweeping plan to make COVID-19 vaccines available for free to all Americans. In a new report to Congress today vaccines would go out within 24 hours of one being approved. 0

THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS OUTLINING A SWEEPING PLAN TO MAKE COVID-19 VACCINES AVAILABLE FOR FREE TO ALL AMERICANS. IN A NEW REPORT TO CONGRESS TODAY- - VACCINES WOULD GO OUT WITHIN -24- HOURS OF ONE BEING APPROVED. FEDERAL HEALTH AGENCIES AND THE DEFENSE DEPARTMENT ARE PLANNING ON A VACCINATION CAMPAIGN TO BEGIN GRADUALLY IN JANUARY -- OR EVEN LATE THIS YEAR -- EVENTUALLY RAMPING UP TO REACH ANY AMERICAN WHO WANTS A SHOT. THE PENTAGON WOULD BE INVOLVED WITH THE DISTRIBUTION OF VACCINES -- BUT CIVILIAN HEALTH WORKERS WOULD BE THE ONES GIVING SHOTS. THE DIRECTOR OF THE C-D-C SAYS THE AGENCY WILL WORK WITH STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS TO EXECUTE THE VACCINATION PLAN IN COMING DAYS.





