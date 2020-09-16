Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 days ago

An increase in political campaign sign theft/vandalism in the Posey County community has prompted the sheriff's office to warn the public of the potential consequences.

Increase in Political Sign Theft in Posey Co. Prompts Warning From Sheriff's Office

In posey county-- the sheriff's office announced that there has been an increase in political signs being stolen or damaged.

As the election time nears-- the county wants to remind residents that no matter someone's political beliefs--the signs still belong to them.

And--if you take the sign- it is still a crime.

Stealing political signs and trespassing are both misdemeanors under indiana