Increase in Political Sign Theft in Posey Co. Prompts Warning From Sheriff's Office
Video Credit: WEVV - Published
An increase in political campaign sign theft/vandalism in the Posey County community has prompted the sheriff's office to warn the public of the potential consequences.
In posey county-- the sheriff's office announced that there has been an increase in political signs being stolen or damaged.
As the election time nears-- the county wants to remind residents that no matter someone's political beliefs--the signs still belong to them.
And--if you take the sign- it is still a crime.
Stealing political signs and trespassing are both misdemeanors under indiana