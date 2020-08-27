Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vaccine available 'late 2nd, 3rd quarter, 2021' -CDC

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Vaccine available 'late 2nd, 3rd quarter, 2021' -CDC

Vaccine available 'late 2nd, 3rd quarter, 2021' -CDC

At a Senate hearing on the U.S. coronavirus response Wednesday, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, said a vaccine would be "generally available to the American public" in the late second quarter or third quarter of 2021.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Robert R. Redfield Robert R. Redfield American medical researcher

Teen e-cigarette use declined in 2020

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The number of high school and middle school students using e-cigarettes dropped off this year, declining from..
The Verge
CDC Tells States to Be Ready for 'Large-Scale' COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution by November 1st. [Video]

CDC Tells States to Be Ready for 'Large-Scale' COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution by November 1st.

According to a letter obtained by NBC News on Wednesday, CDC director Doctor Robert Redfield told governors last week to prepare for the vaccine.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published
CDC guidance on testing stirs confusion, criticism [Video]

CDC guidance on testing stirs confusion, criticism

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said this week that people exposed to COVID-19 but not symptomatic may not need to be tested, shocking doctors and politicians and prompting accusations the guidance was politically motivated. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:17Published

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

CDC director: Scientific integrity not altered

 The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Senate lawmakers that his agency has not altered its scientific publications on the..
USATODAY.com

Trump health aide taking leave of absence after targeting CDC scientists

 Caputo accused government scientists of withholding effective COVID-19 treatments to hurt President Trump.
CBS News

Majority of kids who die of coronavirus are Hispanic, Black or Native American, CDC finds

 Hispanic, Black and Native American children accounted for 78% of coronavirus deaths even though these groups represent just 41% of the population.
USATODAY.com

Are going to restaurants safe during pandemic? CDC study says those dining-out are at high risk of contracting COVID-19

 Coronavirus has affected more than 29.6 million people with 9,36,000 deaths worldwide.
DNA

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

The ways Democrats could retake the Senate majority, explained

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L) speaks during a press conference following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon in the Hart Senate Office..
WorldNews

Why Trump Is Winning Over Hispanics 

 Florida senator Rick Scott has an advanced degree in winning Hispanic voters as a Republican. It has buoyed him in all his races, mostly recently his victory in..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

CDC Director Says COVID Vaccine Won’t Reach American Public Until Late Second Quarter 2021

CDC Director Says COVID Vaccine Won’t Reach American Public Until Late Second Quarter 2021 Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Wednesday...
The Wrap - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

CDC: Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Available By Late October, Early November [Video]

CDC: Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Available By Late October, Early November

The Centers for Disease Control says there could be a coronavirus vaccine by late October or early November.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:01Published