Vaccine available 'late 2nd, 3rd quarter, 2021' -CDC
At a Senate hearing on the U.S. coronavirus response Wednesday, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, said a vaccine would be "generally available to the American public" in the late second quarter or third quarter of 2021.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said this week that people exposed to COVID-19 but not symptomatic may not need to be tested, shocking doctors and politicians and prompting accusations the guidance was politically motivated. Colette Luke has more.