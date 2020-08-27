Vaccine available 'late 2nd, 3rd quarter, 2021' -CDC Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:31s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:31s - Published Vaccine available 'late 2nd, 3rd quarter, 2021' -CDC At a Senate hearing on the U.S. coronavirus response Wednesday, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, said a vaccine would be "generally available to the American public" in the late second quarter or third quarter of 2021. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend