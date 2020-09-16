Nick Wright breaks down biggest reasons Clippers lost semis in 7 to Denver, pressure broke Kawhi | THE HERD

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the loss of the Los Angeles Clippers to the Denver Nuggets in game 7 of the semifinals during NBA playoffs in the Orlando bubble.

Nick breaks down the biggest reasons the Clippers lost, including that Kawhi Leonard was simply weighed down by expectations of him.