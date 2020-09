Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To 'KUWTK' Ending

ET Canada's Roz Weston went one-on-one with Caitlyn Jenner as she takes us inside the Kardashian-Jenner family's decision to end "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", the show that made them world-famous.

Plus, she shares her thoughts on J.K.

Rowling's recent anti-trans comments.