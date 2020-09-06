Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement
The “politicisation” of Northern Ireland issues by Brussels in Brexit tradetalks is threatening the Good Friday Agreement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raabhas told US congressional leaders.
Mr Raab’s comments came after the speakerof the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, warned Congress would neverpass a free trade agreement with the UK if legislation to override the Brexitdivorce settlement was to “imperil” the peace process.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab greets his French and German counterparts,Jean-Yves le Drian and Heiko Maas, as they arrive in Chevening, Kent, for theE3 Foreign Ministers meeting. The three representatives are meeting afterPrime Minister Boris Johnson laid out the new Brexit deal, and while a JointCommittee between the UK and EU convenes to discuss the deal in London.
Northern Ireland’s First Minister has warned the EU to stop using the regionas a “play thing”. Arlene Foster was responding to a question in the Assemblyon claims made by UK negotiator Lord Frost that the EU had raised the prospectof certain products being blocked from entering Northern Ireland from GreatBritain.
