Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement

Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement

The “politicisation” of Northern Ireland issues by Brussels in Brexit tradetalks is threatening the Good Friday Agreement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raabhas told US congressional leaders.

Mr Raab’s comments came after the speakerof the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, warned Congress would neverpass a free trade agreement with the UK if legislation to override the Brexitdivorce settlement was to “imperil” the peace process.


