Deadly mosquito-borne virus suspicions urge outdoor event cancellations Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:42s - Published 6 minutes ago Deadly mosquito-borne virus suspicions urge outdoor event cancellations Michigan officials urged several counties to cancel outdoor events after dusk as an adult is suspected of having Eastern equine encephalitis. 0

