gigi :🐥: had a marvelous time ruining everything RT @CNN: Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, said during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing that he thinks it will be the l… 57 seconds ago

John Giannone RT @QuickTake: JUST IN: CDC Director Robert Redfield says at a Senate hearing he sees a #Covid19 vaccine being "generally available to the… 1 minute ago

Drunkenhausfrau RT @ChadPergram: CDC's Redfield at Senate hrng on a vaccine: When is it going to be generally available to the American public?..I think we… 1 minute ago

Joanna Clark RT @onlytruthhere: @WhiteHouse JUST IN: CDC Director Robert Redfield says at a Senate hearing he sees a #Covid19 vaccine being "generally a… 3 minutes ago

Steve Austin - Radio Announcer RT @PDChina: It will be the late 2nd quarter or 3rd quarter of 2021 before a #COVID19 #vaccine is generally available to the American publi… 8 minutes ago