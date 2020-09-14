Hurricane Sally Hammers Gulf Coast
Sally came ashore as a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday morning.
The powerful storm is causing dangerous flooding along the Gulf Coast.
Skyler Henry reports.
Salvation Army will deploy crews to help impacted areas due to Hurricane SallyThe Salvation Army Mississippi Gulf Coast is prepared to serve others in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.
Hurricane Sally downgraded to tropical stormRight now, Sally was just downgraded to a tropical storm by the national hurricane center. The storm slowly made its way ashore near Gulf Shores, Alabama this morning as a category two hurricane.
WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Sally Slams Coastal AlabamaHurricane Sally hit parts of coastal Alabama overnight with heavy rain and wind. The National Hurricane Center said the storm made landfall Wednesday (9/16) at 4:45am CDT near Gulf Shores as a Category..