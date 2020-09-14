Global  
 

Hurricane Sally Hammers Gulf Coast

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Hurricane Sally Hammers Gulf Coast

Sally came ashore as a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday morning.

The powerful storm is causing dangerous flooding along the Gulf Coast.

Skyler Henry reports.


US: Hurricane Sally rushes toward Gulf Coast; threatens historic floods

Hurricane Sally moved slowly closer to the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, threatening historic floods as...
DNA - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsFOXNews.comCBS 2USATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphVOA News


Hurricane warning for Gulf Coast as Sally to strengthen, mandatory evacuations in Louisiana, Mississippi

Residents along the Gulf Coast are under hurricane and tropical storm warnings on Monday as a...
FOXNews.com - Published

Hurricane Sally floods Gulf Coast as officials urge residents in low-lying areas to 'run from the water'

The whirling center of Hurricane Sally may be slowly making its way toward the northern Gulf Coast,...
FOXNews.com - Published


Monoped2

Monoped RT @ABC7News: WATCH: Hurricane Sally hammers the Orange Beach, Alabama area with destructive winds Wednesday morning. StormWatch7 Weather… 8 hours ago

ABC7News

ABC 7 News - WJLA WATCH: Hurricane Sally hammers the Orange Beach, Alabama area with destructive winds Wednesday morning. StormWatch… https://t.co/LucZUyzBmm 9 hours ago

jaz1976

Jessica Zellermayer RT @mgeheren: Watch NewsNation | Hurricane Sally hammers the Gulf Coast while record-breaking wildfires scorch the West. Live reports from… 22 hours ago

mgeheren

Michael Geheren Watch NewsNation | Hurricane Sally hammers the Gulf Coast while record-breaking wildfires scorch the West. Live rep… https://t.co/6EqgWqgXRa 22 hours ago


Salvation Army will deploy crews to help impacted areas due to Hurricane Sally [Video]

Salvation Army will deploy crews to help impacted areas due to Hurricane Sally

The Salvation Army Mississippi Gulf Coast is prepared to serve others in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Hurricane Sally downgraded to tropical storm [Video]

Hurricane Sally downgraded to tropical storm

Right now, Sally was just downgraded to a tropical storm by the national hurricane center. The storm slowly made its way ashore near Gulf Shores, Alabama this morning as a category two hurricane.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published
WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Sally Slams Coastal Alabama [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Sally Slams Coastal Alabama

Hurricane Sally hit parts of coastal Alabama overnight with heavy rain and wind. The National Hurricane Center said the storm made landfall Wednesday (9/16) at 4:45am CDT near Gulf Shores as a Category..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published