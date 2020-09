Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

March... it has provided flu season is right around the corner?

"*?

"*?

"* and medical professionals say you need to get vaccinated.

Coming up on kimt news three at five?

"* kimt news three's calyn thompson is learning more about the importance of the flu vaccine during the coronavirus pandemic.

That's right ?

"* kate and amy.

Coming up at five, hear