What happens when the furlough scheme ends? PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:08s - Published 6 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:08s - Published What happens when the furlough scheme ends? The Government’s Coronavirus Jobs Retention Scheme will come to an end onOctober 31. The scheme was set up to support jobs during the Covid-19pandemic, with the Government promising to cover 80% of an employee’s salary,up to a maximum of £2,500 per month, if that person’s place of work was unableto remain open during lockdown or needed to scale back. 0

