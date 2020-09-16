Global  
 

Hurricane Sally lashes Gulf Shores, Alabama with rain, wind

Hurricane Sally continued to lash Gulf Shores, Alabama Tuesday night with heavy rain and fierce winds.

Check out the traffic cam footage above of the nasty night on the Gulf Coast.


Hurricane Sally swamps Alabama's Gulf Coast with massive floods, 'unreal' rain

Upon landfall at Gulf Shores, Alabama, Hurricane Sally’s winds were clocked at 165 kilometres per...
Hurricane Sally, a Category 2 drencher, makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama

The eye of Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores,...
Hurricane Sally Hammers Gulf Coast [Video]

Hurricane Sally Hammers Gulf Coast

Sally came ashore as a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday morning. The powerful storm is causing dangerous flooding along the Gulf Coast. Skyler Henry reports.

Hurricane Sally downgraded to tropical storm [Video]

Hurricane Sally downgraded to tropical storm

Right now, Sally was just downgraded to a tropical storm by the national hurricane center. The storm slowly made its way ashore near Gulf Shores, Alabama this morning as a category two hurricane.

Hurricane Sally’s Most Dangerous Trait [Video]

Hurricane Sally’s Most Dangerous Trait

As Hurricane Sally makes landfall, experts worry the storm’s slow forward speed may lead to catastrophic flooding.

