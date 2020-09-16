|
|
|
Hurricane Sally lashes Gulf Shores, Alabama with rain, wind
Video Credit: WAPT
Hurricane Sally lashes Gulf Shores, Alabama with rain, wind
Hurricane Sally continued to lash Gulf Shores, Alabama Tuesday night with heavy rain and fierce winds.
Check out the traffic cam footage above of the nasty night on the Gulf Coast.
|
|
|
Upon landfall at Gulf Shores, Alabama, Hurricane Sally’s winds were clocked at 165 kilometres per...
SBS - Published
|
The eye of Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores,...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
|
|
|
|
|