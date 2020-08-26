Gopher Fans React To Big 10 Football Returning

Kate Raddatz shows us how students reacted to the news (1:10).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Sept.



Related videos from verified sources University Of Minnesota To Still Cut Four Sports Programs After Big Ten Reverses Fall Football Decision



Although the Big Ten announced that college football is coming back this fall, the University of Minnesota says that doesn’t change its decision to cut four sports programs. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:31 Published 2 hours ago Steelers Fans Getting Ready For Big Season-Opener



KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more on the scene at Primanti Bros ahead of the Steelers game. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:54 Published 2 days ago PSG BEFORE THE MONEY XI!



There are a mixture of classic and utterly forgettable players in this line-up, and some who still are hugely respected by Les Parisiens fans today. The iconic goalkeeper Grégory Coupet and.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 11:19 Published 3 weeks ago