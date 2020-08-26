Gopher Fans React To Big 10 Football Returning
Gopher fans are fired up about football coming back.
Kate Raddatz shows us how students reacted to the news (1:10).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Sept.
16, 2020
University Of Minnesota To Still Cut Four Sports Programs After Big Ten Reverses Fall Football DecisionAlthough the Big Ten announced that college football is coming back this fall, the University of Minnesota says that doesn’t change its decision to cut four sports programs. Katie Johnston reports.
