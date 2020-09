Transgender Activist Sarah McBride Wins Democratic Nomination For Delaware Senate Seat Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:11s - Published 5 minutes ago Alecia Reid reports. 0

Related news from verified sources Winning a primary in Delaware, Sarah McBride is set to become the country’s highest-ranking transgender official. Ms. McBride, who would be the first openly transgender person to serve in any state’s senate, won a...

