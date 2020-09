Tulsa professor sharing Hispanic culture with students, community

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 00:49s - Published 4 minutes ago

MEMBERS OF THE HISPANICCOMMUNITY MAKE IN OURNATION.TINA PENA IS A TULSACOMMUNITY COLLEGEEDUCATOR... WHO SHARES HERLANGUAGE... CULTURE... ANDCOMMITMENT TO GIVING BACKWITH HER STUDENTS... WHOFREQUENTLY VOLUNTEER TO HELPOTHERS IN THE COMMUNITY.

SHEBELIEVES IT'S IMPORTANT WELEARN FROM EACH OTHER."I love to learn from myfriends from Mexico, from myfriends from Pakistan, frommy friends here in Oklahoma.We are always changing andit's great to stay - I don'tunderstand that... can youteach me?

That makes us abetter person."PENA CAME FROM PERU... ANDBECAME AN AMERICAN CITIZENTHIRTY YEARS AGO.WORKING THREE AND FOURJOBS... SHE EARNED ABACHELOR'S AND MASTER'SDEGREE IN EDUCATION.COMING UP... WE'RESEPERATI