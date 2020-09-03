Global  
 

Trump says CDC dir. on vaccines 'was confused'

U.S. President Donald Trump predicted on Wednesday at least 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in by the end of 2020, contradicting U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, who Trump dismissed as confused.


Trump blames 'blue states' for increasing nation's coronavirus death rates, ignores high rates in red states

 Trump did not offer specific evidence to back up his insinuation that blue states handled the COVID-19 pandemic any differently than red states.
Barr Told Prosecutors to Consider Sedition Charges for Protest Violence

 The extraordinary suggestion came as the attorney general has emerged as a messenger for President Trump’s re-election campaign.
Masks Are ‘Most Important, Powerful Public Health Tool,’: Live Covid-19 Updates

 President Trump urged Republicans to ‘go for the much higher numbers’ in stalled negotiations over another economic recovery package, undercutting his..
HHS Spokesman Heads For Two-Month Leave After Bizarre Facebook Rant [Video]

HHS Spokesman Heads For Two-Month Leave After Bizarre Facebook Rant

The Department of Health and Human Services' top spokesman is taking a two-month leave of absence from his post. CNN reports the move comes a day after Michael Caputo apologized for the conspiracy-laden diatribe he made against government scientists. In it, he accused them of 'sedition' and working to undermine President Donald Trump. He also urged listeners to stock up on ammunition, because, he felt, they would need it if and when Joe Biden refused to accept the results of the general election. Known as an avid Trump supporter, Caputo has no experience in medicine, public health, infectious diseases, health metrics, or epidemiology.

Health Official to Take Leave of Absence After He Attacked Federal Scientists

 Michael R. Caputo, the assistant secretary of health for public affairs, and his science adviser will be leaving the Department of Health and Human Services..
Vaccine available 'late 2nd, 3rd quarter, 2021' -CDC [Video]

Vaccine available 'late 2nd, 3rd quarter, 2021' -CDC

At a Senate hearing on the U.S. coronavirus response Wednesday, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, said a vaccine would be "generally available to the American public" in the late second quarter or third quarter of 2021.

Kids and young adults of color die from COVID-19 at higher rates

 A new report from the CDC shows that more children and young adults of color have died from COVID-19 than their peers.
Teen e-cigarette use declined in 2020

The number of high school and middle school students using e-cigarettes dropped off this year, declining from..
CDC Tells States to Be Ready for 'Large-Scale' COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution by November 1st. [Video]

CDC Tells States to Be Ready for 'Large-Scale' COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution by November 1st.

According to a letter obtained by NBC News on Wednesday, CDC director Doctor Robert Redfield told governors last week to prepare for the vaccine.

Accentuate The Positive: How Trump Administration Meddled With CDC's COVID-19 Reports [Video]

Accentuate The Positive: How Trump Administration Meddled With CDC's COVID-19 Reports

Deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in America skyrocketed over the course of 2020. However, the US Department of Health and Human Services routinely tried to muzzle what information health..

CDC Tells States to Ready Vaccine Distribution Facilities for Nov. 1 [Video]

CDC Tells States to Ready Vaccine Distribution Facilities for Nov. 1

Could we have a vaccine in less than two months? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Trump Gives CDC Authority to Halt Evictions During Pandemic [Video]

Trump Gives CDC Authority to Halt Evictions During Pandemic

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving the CDC authority to temporarily stop evictions.

