Trump says CDC dir. on vaccines 'was confused'

HHS Spokesman Heads For Two-Month Leave After Bizarre Facebook Rant



The Department of Health and Human Services' top spokesman is taking a two-month leave of absence from his post. CNN reports the move comes a day after Michael Caputo apologized for the conspiracy-laden diatribe he made against government scientists. In it, he accused them of 'sedition' and working to undermine President Donald Trump. He also urged listeners to stock up on ammunition, because, he felt, they would need it if and when Joe Biden refused to accept the results of the general election. Known as an avid Trump supporter, Caputo has no experience in medicine, public health, infectious diseases, health metrics, or epidemiology.

