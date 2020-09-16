How Grasping The Amazing Principle Of Compound Interest Can Earn You Big Bucks

For some people, the phrase 'compound interest' conjures up dim memories of a high school teacher droning on in a quiet afternoon class.

But according to Business Insider contributor Jen Glantz, being unaware of the magical leverage of compound interest cost her plenty.

That is, until she discovered that compound interest is basically interest on your interest.

She immediately changed up her savings strategy.