That Stinks: Why John Boyega Walked Away From Jo Malone Brand Ambassadorship

Actor John Boyega has walked away from his position as the global ambassador for perfumier Jo Malone.

According to Allure, Boyega stepped down after the brand made an advertising choice for which it has now apologized.

Boyega created the award-winning short film the company used to launch the campaign.

Boyega says the film contained elements of his personal story.

However, without Boyega's knowledge, they re-shot the film for broadcast in China, using local actor Liu Haoran.