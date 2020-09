Related videos from verified sources Tracking the Tropics | September 16 evening update



ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:15 Published 5 minutes ago Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., September 16, 2020



Scattered showers will continue for the next couple days, but the region will be dry for the most part as we head into the weekend. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 03:31 Published 9 minutes ago Evening forecast - September 15



Kristina Werner has your evening forecast for September 15, 2020 Credit: KTXL Duration: 00:43 Published 19 hours ago