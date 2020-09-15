Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

That Stinks: Why John Boyega Walked Away From Jo Malone Brand Ambassadorship

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
That Stinks: Why John Boyega Walked Away From Jo Malone Brand Ambassadorship

That Stinks: Why John Boyega Walked Away From Jo Malone Brand Ambassadorship

Actor John Boyega has walked away from his position as the global ambassador for perfumier Jo Malone.

According to Allure, Boyega stepped down after the brand made an advertising choice for which it has now apologized.

Boyega created the award-winning short film the company used to launch the campaign.

Boyega says the film contained elements of his personal story.

However, without Boyega's knowledge, they re-shot the film for broadcast in China, using local actor Liu Haoran.

Their decision to replace my campaign in China by using my concepts and substituting a local brand ambassador for me, without either my consent or prior notice, was wrong.

John Boyega


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

John Boyega Calls Out Jo Malone & Steps Down as Brand's Global Ambassador

John Boyega has decided to step down as the global ambassador for the British cologne company Jo...
Just Jared - Published

Nigeria: Alleged Racism - John Boyega Dumps Jo Malone Ambassadorial Deal

[Premium Times] Star Wars actor, John Boyega, has stepped down as brand ambassador of perfume brand,...
allAfrica.com - Published

John Boyega Quits Jo Malone Role After Being Cut From Chinese Version Of Advert He Directed

John Boyega Quits Jo Malone Role After Being Cut From Chinese Version Of Advert He Directed John Boyega has announced that he is stepping down from his role as an ambassador with Jo Malone,...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

John Boyega steps down as Jo Malone ambassador after he was replaced in advert in China [Video]

John Boyega steps down as Jo Malone ambassador after he was replaced in advert in China

London-born actor John Boyega has slammed Jo Malone's decision to cut him out of an advert in China.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published