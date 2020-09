Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:07s - Published 2 minutes ago

Isabella's Brick Oven is open for business, offering pickup and delivery

ESPECIALLY TRUE FOR OUR LOCALBUSINESSES.

BUT YOU CAN HELPBY CONTINUING TO SUPPORT THEM.WE'RE LETTING YOU KNOW WE'REOPEN BALTIMORE!

THE BUSINESSWE'RE HIGHLIGHTING TODAY ISISABELLA'S BRICK OVEN ON HIGHSTREET IN LITTLE ITALY!

RIGHTNOW THEY'RE OFFERING PICKUPAND DELIVERY THROUGHGRUBHUB...POSTMA TES...ANDDOOR DASH.

ISABELLA'S BRICKOVEN HAS BEEN IN LITTLE ITAFOR 15 YEARS.

"We do italianimported meats, we do subgreat salads and steak subseverybody knows about oursteak subs cooked by thefire." ISABELLA'S BRICK OVENIS OPEN TUESDAY THROUGSATURDAY FROM 11 TO 8 P-M.THIS IS ONLY ONE BUSINESS THATNEEDS YOUR HELP.

GO TO WMAR 2NEWS DOT COM SLASH OPEN.

THEREYOU'LL FIND A LIST OFESTABILISHMENTS THAT ARE OPENAND OFFERING A NUMBERSER