Sally brings 'historic and catastrophic' flooding

[NFA] Sally, which made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm, brought what the U.S. National Hurricane Center called "historic and catastrophic" flooding to the Alabama - Florida coast.

Hurricane Sally dumped heavy rains and brought historic flooding to the Gulf Coast on Wednesday as it battered Alabama and Florida.

Hurricane Sally lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line Wednesday with 105 mph winds and rain measured in feet, swamping homes and trapping people in high..

The eye of Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama, the National Hurricane Center said.

