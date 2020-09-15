Global  
 

Sally brings 'historic and catastrophic' flooding

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
Sally brings 'historic and catastrophic' flooding

Sally brings 'historic and catastrophic' flooding

[NFA] Sally, which made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm, brought what the U.S. National Hurricane Center called "historic and catastrophic" flooding to the Alabama-Florida coast.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.


Hurricane Sally blasts ashore in Alabama with rain

 The National Hurricane Center says Sally is still a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph as it moves about 15 miles inland from Gulf Shores, Alabama...
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Sally makes landfall on Alabama's Gulf Coast [Video]

Hurricane Sally makes landfall on Alabama's Gulf Coast

[NFA] The slow-moving storm brought winds of up to 105 miles per hour and threatened devastating rainfall. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics

Hurricane Sally, a Category 2 drencher, makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama

 The eye of Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama, the National Hurricane Center said.
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Sally: Slow-moving US storm batters boats and bridges

 Torrential rain also causes "catastrophic" floods as the storm heads over the Florida-Alabama border.
BBC News

Hurricane Sally unleashes flooding along Gulf Coast

 Hurricane Sally lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line Wednesday with 105 mph winds and rain measured in feet, swamping homes and trapping people in high..
USATODAY.com

16 photos that show Hurricane Sally's historic floods, destruction along Gulf Coast

 Hurricane Sally dumped heavy rains and brought historic flooding to the Gulf Coast on Wednesday as it battered Alabama and Florida.
 
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Sally slams southern US with fierce winds, pounding rains

 Hurricane Sally has hit with a vengeance, pummelling the southern US with torrential rain, causing widespread flooding and ferocious 168km/h winds which tore..
New Zealand Herald

Hurricane Sally’s Most Dangerous Trait [Video]

Hurricane Sally’s Most Dangerous Trait

As Hurricane Sally makes landfall, experts worry the storm’s slow forward speed may lead to catastrophic flooding.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News
Hurricane Sally: Historic Flooding Along Gulf Coast Expected As Storm Moves Ashore [Video]

Hurricane Sally: Historic Flooding Along Gulf Coast Expected As Storm Moves Ashore

Hurricane Sally is expected to bring historic flooding to Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi as the slow-moving storm is set to make landfall. Chris James reports. (9/15/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
Hurricane Sally Headed To Northern Gulf Coast [Video]

Hurricane Sally Headed To Northern Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally is moving slowly near the northern Gulf Coast, where it will bring an extremely dangerous storm surge, potentially historic flooding rainfall and damaging winds through midweek.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas