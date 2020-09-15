|
|
|
Sally brings 'historic and catastrophic' flooding
[NFA] Sally, which made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm, brought what the U.S. National Hurricane Center called "historic and catastrophic" flooding to the Alabama-Florida coast.
|
|
|
|
|