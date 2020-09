The Last Shift with Richard Jenkins - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the comedy movie The Last Shift, directed by Andrew Cohn.

It stars Richard Jenkins, Shane Paul McGhie, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Birgundi Baker, Allison Tolman and Ed O'Neill.

The Last Shift Release Date: September 25, 2020 Are you excited for The Last Shift?

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!