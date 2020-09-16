Global  
 

DON'T LOOK BACK Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Caitlin Kramer, a woman of faith overcoming a tragic past, is among several people who see a man being fatally assaulted and don’t intervene.

When the witnesses start dying mysteriously, Caitlin must unearth if they are being targeted by a killer or something far more insidious.

Release Date: October 16, 2020 Written & Directed by: Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination) Starring: Kourtney Bell, Bryan Batt, Will Stout, Skyler Hart, Jeremy Holm, Jaqueline Fleming, Amanda Grace Benitez, Damon Lipari, Han Soto, Dean J.

West and Stephen Twardokus


Nigeria: Lesbian Movie 'Ife' Dares Censors Board, Set for Release

[Vanguard] Nigerian lesbian movie "Ife" produced by Pamela Adie and directed by Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim is...
allAfrica.com - Published

Mark Wahlberg Suits Up While Filming 'Uncharted' in Berlin

Mark Wahlberg is hard at work on his new movie! The 49-year-old actor was spotted on set of his...
Just Jared - Published

‘New Order’ Film Review: A Political Horror Moment Gets Its Political Horror Movie

‘New Order’ Film Review: A Political Horror Moment Gets Its Political Horror Movie Mexican director Michel Franco’s “New Order” (“Nuevo Orden”), a Venice prize-winner now...
The Wrap - Published


THE LAST SHIFT Movie [Video]

THE LAST SHIFT Movie

THE LAST SHIFT Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Last Shift is an American story about two men struggling in the same town, while worlds apart. Stanley (Richard Jenkins), an aging fast-food worker,..

The Last Shift with Richard Jenkins - Official Trailer [Video]

The Last Shift with Richard Jenkins - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the comedy movie The Last Shift, directed by Andrew Cohn. It stars Richard Jenkins, Shane Paul McGhie, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Birgundi Baker, Allison Tolman and Ed..

Alone Movie - Jules Wilcox, Marc Menchaca, Anthony Heald, Jonathan Rosenthal [Video]

Alone Movie - Jules Wilcox, Marc Menchaca, Anthony Heald, Jonathan Rosenthal

Plot synopsis: ALONE is a tense and tightly wound thriller from John Hyams, director of Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning and Netflix’s Black Summer. Jessica (Jules Wilcox: Bloodline) drives on..

