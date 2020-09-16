DON'T LOOK BACK Movie

DON'T LOOK BACK Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Caitlin Kramer, a woman of faith overcoming a tragic past, is among several people who see a man being fatally assaulted and don’t intervene.

When the witnesses start dying mysteriously, Caitlin must unearth if they are being targeted by a killer or something far more insidious.

Release Date: October 16, 2020 Written & Directed by: Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination) Starring: Kourtney Bell, Bryan Batt, Will Stout, Skyler Hart, Jeremy Holm, Jaqueline Fleming, Amanda Grace Benitez, Damon Lipari, Han Soto, Dean J.

West and Stephen Twardokus