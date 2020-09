Related videos from verified sources WBZ Evening News Update For September 16



Dozens rally to support ousted school superintendent in Sharon; Holyoke man charged with having pipe bombs in home; Quincy woman arrested for deadly stabbing; Cool temperatures ahead. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:39 Published 2 hours ago Tracking the Tropics | September 16 evening update



ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:15 Published 2 hours ago Tracking the Tropics | September 16, morning update



ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:52 Published 16 hours ago