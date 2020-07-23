PS5 Showcase in 10 minutes
There you have it.
The PlayStation 5 will cost $499, while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost $399.
Akgito Rutherford RT @Nibellion: Less than an hour until the #PS5 showcase starts (duration: ~40 minutes)
Expect "updates on the latest titles from Worldwid… 2 minutes ago
UTS Finance Department ***Mortgage defaults*** Free 15 minutes learning opportunity: "Impact of income and payment shocks on mortgage defa… https://t.co/icFhoIfRL3 4 minutes ago
Invader-8 Playstation: Pre-orders as soon as tomorrow!
Every single retailer: Does PS5 Pre-orders as soon as 30 minutes AFTE… https://t.co/JL13InZeVI 7 minutes ago
Tomorrow Society @rowanb73 Judging by the very extensive home movie (40 minutes of EPCOT!), we followed the herd and did Future Worl… https://t.co/i1PIAcWwnJ 8 minutes ago
Liam McFPS on PC 🇮🇪🔥 RT @pcgamer: Sony's big PlayStation 5 showcase starts in 20 minutes—watch it here https://t.co/DU4LwtVHZe https://t.co/lhJpkhFQ3N 9 minutes ago
BruceBurke PS5 price announcement and games showcase in 10 minutes
https://t.co/WRhIEydx3u 9 minutes ago
Christopher sparrow RT @ZhugeEX: 40 minutes to the PlayStation 5 showcase and there are already 100k+ people watching a blank screen on Youtube. https://t.co/S… 25 minutes ago
MyVMK Grab your passports because the World Showcase Ride-a-Thon starts in 30 minutes! 28 minutes ago
Xbox Games showcase 2020 in 11 minutes