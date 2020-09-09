Shares Of San Mateo-Based Snowflake Double On 1st Day Of Trading

KPIX 5 Shares of San Mateo-based Snowflake more than doubled on their first day of trading in the biggest software IPO eve… https://t.co/eI4Bq6Fclr 1 hour ago



Related videos from verified sources Raw Video: San Mateo Police Officer Opens Fire On Car With Retail Theft Suspects



A San Mateo police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing in the September 2019 non-fatal shooting of two retail theft suspects when their car drove toward patrol vehicles blocking them in a.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 17:07 Published 5 days ago San Mateo Police Officers Hailed As Heroes For Saving Choking Toddler



Elizabeth Cook reports on efforts of three San Mateo police officers that saved a toddler's life (9-10-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 00:49 Published 6 days ago How San Mateo Co. Registrar Is Protecting Votes From Hackers, Cyberattacks



Election 2020 is weeks away and voters will soon begin casting their mail-in ballots. The San Mateo County Registrar of Voters talked to KPIX 5's Devin Fehely about how they are preparing to to defend.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:29 Published 1 week ago