Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shares Of San Mateo-Based Snowflake Double On 1st Day Of Trading

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Shares Of San Mateo-Based Snowflake Double On 1st Day Of Trading

Shares Of San Mateo-Based Snowflake Double On 1st Day Of Trading

Ken Bastida reports on San Mateo's Snowflake holding biggest software IPO ever (9-16-2020)


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 Shares of San Mateo-based Snowflake more than doubled on their first day of trading in the biggest software IPO eve… https://t.co/eI4Bq6Fclr 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Raw Video: San Mateo Police Officer Opens Fire On Car With Retail Theft Suspects [Video]

Raw Video: San Mateo Police Officer Opens Fire On Car With Retail Theft Suspects

A San Mateo police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing in the September 2019 non-fatal shooting of two retail theft suspects when their car drove toward patrol vehicles blocking them in a..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 17:07Published
San Mateo Police Officers Hailed As Heroes For Saving Choking Toddler [Video]

San Mateo Police Officers Hailed As Heroes For Saving Choking Toddler

Elizabeth Cook reports on efforts of three San Mateo police officers that saved a toddler's life (9-10-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:49Published
How San Mateo Co. Registrar Is Protecting Votes From Hackers, Cyberattacks [Video]

How San Mateo Co. Registrar Is Protecting Votes From Hackers, Cyberattacks

Election 2020 is weeks away and voters will soon begin casting their mail-in ballots. The San Mateo County Registrar of Voters talked to KPIX 5's Devin Fehely about how they are preparing to to defend..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:29Published