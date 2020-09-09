Shares Of San Mateo-Based Snowflake Double On 1st Day Of Trading
Ken Bastida reports on San Mateo's Snowflake holding biggest software IPO ever (9-16-2020)
KPIX 5 Shares of San Mateo-based Snowflake more than doubled on their first day of trading in the biggest software IPO eve… https://t.co/eI4Bq6Fclr 1 hour ago
Raw Video: San Mateo Police Officer Opens Fire On Car With Retail Theft SuspectsA San Mateo police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing in the September 2019 non-fatal shooting of two retail theft suspects when their car drove toward patrol vehicles blocking them in a..
San Mateo Police Officers Hailed As Heroes For Saving Choking ToddlerElizabeth Cook reports on efforts of three San Mateo police officers that saved a toddler's life (9-10-2020)
How San Mateo Co. Registrar Is Protecting Votes From Hackers, CyberattacksElection 2020 is weeks away and voters will soon begin casting their mail-in ballots. The San Mateo County Registrar of Voters talked to KPIX 5's Devin Fehely about how they are preparing to to defend..