Mexican Independence Day celebration at Salvation Army includes community meal, music Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:59s - Published 6 minutes ago Mexican Independence Day celebration at Salvation Army includes community meal, music The Salvation Army is partnered with Viva Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina to serve a community meal to those experiencing homelessness in the city. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Mexico's Independence Day celebration goes crowdless



For the first time in more than 150 years, there was no crowd to celebrate Mexico's independence day. The traditional El Grito ceremony was still held at the national palace yesterday. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24 Published 7 hours ago Mexican Independence Day celebrations



And in honor of Mexico's Independence Day, 1 local Mexican restaurant is giving back to those in need. Viva Zapata's Mexican Restaurant and Cantina will provide 400 meals at the Salvation Army. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27 Published 9 hours ago Vegas banker celebrates Mexican heritage ahead of Mexican Independence Day



A local mortgage banker took part in a celebration of Mexican heritage Tuesday night in an event in a downtown Las Vegas neighborhood. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:00 Published 19 hours ago