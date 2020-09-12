Global  
 

Trump, Biden To Stump In Minnesota Friday

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Trump, Biden To Stump In Minnesota Friday

Trump, Biden To Stump In Minnesota Friday

Esme Murphy shows us the factors making Minnesota count in campaign 2020 (2:30).WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 16, 2020


Minnesota calls on Trump, Biden to follow virus guidelines

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz urged the campaigns of President Donald Trump and...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Poll finds Trump down 4 points in Minnesota, which hasn't gone for a Republican since 1972

Both Trump and Biden are scheduled to make campaign stops in Minnesota on Friday, when early voting...
USATODAY.com - Published

Trump and Biden pause campaigning to honor 9/11 victims

Both President Trump and Joe Biden took a day off the campaign trail to honor the victims of 9/11...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



In Battle Against Biden, Trump Is Winning The Race To The Bottom [Video]

In Battle Against Biden, Trump Is Winning The Race To The Bottom

As the US general election looms, President Donald Trump's campaign has begun its descent to the bottom of the rhetorical barrel. According to CNN, the Trump retweeted an image baselessly labeling..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
Scientific American Breaks With 175-Year Tradition By Endorsing A Presidential Candidate [Video]

Scientific American Breaks With 175-Year Tradition By Endorsing A Presidential Candidate

Scientific American was founded in 1845 and is one of the oldest continuously published magazines in the country. Throughout its 175-year history, it has never endorsed a US presidential candidate...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published
Keller @ Large: Biden-Trump Debate Predictions [Video]

Keller @ Large: Biden-Trump Debate Predictions

In two weeks, Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be face to face in the first of three scheduled presidential debates. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:18Published