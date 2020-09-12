|
|
|
Trump, Biden To Stump In Minnesota Friday
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Esme Murphy shows us the factors making Minnesota count in campaign 2020 (2:30).WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 16, 2020
|
|
|
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz urged the campaigns of President Donald Trump and...
SeattlePI.com - Published
|
Both Trump and Biden are scheduled to make campaign stops in Minnesota on Friday, when early voting...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Both President Trump and Joe Biden took a day off the campaign trail to honor the victims of 9/11...
CBS News - Published
Also reported by •Japan Today
|
|
|