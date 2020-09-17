Global  
 

HARRY CHAPIN: WHEN IN DOUBT, DO SOMETHING Documentary movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:11s - Published
HARRY CHAPIN: WHEN IN DOUBT, DO SOMETHING Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Harry Chapin: When In Doubt, Do Something is the inspiring story of Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter/activist Harry Chapin (“Cats in the Cradle”).

Chapin sold over 16 million albums and was one of his generation’s most beloved artists and activists who spent his fame and fortune trying to end world hunger before his tragic passing.

The film features Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Pete Seeger, Sir Bob Geldof, Kenny Rogers, Graham Nash, Pat Benatar, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Robert Lamm, Richie Havens, and Harry Belafonte intimately reflecting on Chapin’s larger-than-life impact on music and the world including his founding, along with Bill Ayres, of WhyHunger – the nonprofit organization leading the movement to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food in the U.S. and around the world.


