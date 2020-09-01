Global  
 

Big 10 reverses decision on fall sports

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:12s
Big 10 reverses decision on fall sports

Big 10 reverses decision on fall sports

The Big Ten announced Wednesday a plan to open a 2020 football season by late October.


Penn State, Rutgers will play football after all as Big Ten reverses decision on fall season

The Big Ten's reversal comes a little more than a month after its decision to shelve the fall season.
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •NPR


Big Ten reverses decision: Northwestern and Illinois will have a fall football season after all

The Big Ten's reversal comes a little more than a month after its decision to shelve the fall season.
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •NPR


Opinion: Big Ten's decision to play football signals darkest day in conference's sports history

The Big Ten's decision to reverse course and play football in the fall is a dark day for the...
USATODAY.com - Published


University Of Minnesota To Still Cut Four Sports Programs After Big Ten Reverses Fall Football Decision [Video]

University Of Minnesota To Still Cut Four Sports Programs After Big Ten Reverses Fall Football Decision

Although the Big Ten announced that college football is coming back this fall, the University of Minnesota says that doesn’t change its decision to cut four sports programs. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:31Published
Colorado reverses decision on fall sports, gives green light to HS football, other sports [Video]

Colorado reverses decision on fall sports, gives green light to HS football, other sports

The fall-like weather has returned to Colorado, and now it appears high school football is also making a fall comeback.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:57Published
President Trump Calls On Big Ten Conference To Play Fall Football After 'Very Productive Conversation' With Commissioner [Video]

President Trump Calls On Big Ten Conference To Play Fall Football After 'Very Productive Conversation' With Commissioner

The Big Ten Conference, already in court and under pressure from players and parents over its decision to cancel fall football, is now hearing from President Donald Trump. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:27Published