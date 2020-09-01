Big 10 reverses decision on fall sports
The Big Ten announced Wednesday a plan to open a 2020 football season by late October.
University Of Minnesota To Still Cut Four Sports Programs After Big Ten Reverses Fall Football DecisionAlthough the Big Ten announced that college football is coming back this fall, the University of Minnesota says that doesn’t change its decision to cut four sports programs. Katie Johnston reports.
Colorado reverses decision on fall sports, gives green light to HS football, other sportsThe fall-like weather has returned to Colorado, and now it appears high school football is also making a fall comeback.
President Trump Calls On Big Ten Conference To Play Fall Football After 'Very Productive Conversation' With CommissionerThe Big Ten Conference, already in court and under pressure from players and parents over its decision to cancel fall football, is now hearing from President Donald Trump. Katie Johnston reports.