'SNL' Has A Joe Biden Joining Them This Fall

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on this season of "SNL".

NBC made the announcement this Wednesday, according to CNN.

The variety series will return just in time for the 2020 presidential election as well.

The new season, its 46th on tv, debuts on October 3rd, just a handful of Sundays from now.

"SNL" is planning on having "a limited in-studio audience" at Rockefeller Center for this season.

It'll be the first time "SNL" has aired from Studio 8H since March due to COVID-19.


Jim Carrey to Play Biden on 'SNL'

Jim Carrey, a noted antagonist of President Donald Trump, has signed on to play Joe Biden on...
Newsmax - Published


