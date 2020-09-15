Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

7 COVID-19 Deaths Linked To Maine Wedding, Victims Did Not Attend

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:36s - Published
7 COVID-19 Deaths Linked To Maine Wedding, Victims Did Not Attend

7 COVID-19 Deaths Linked To Maine Wedding, Victims Did Not Attend

A wedding in Maine has been linked to 176 Covid-19 cases.

This includes the deaths of seven people who didn't attend the celebration.

This news demonstrates just how easily and quickly the virus can spread at social gatherings.

Officials continue to push preventive measures like wearing masks and social distancing.

Officials are also vocal in warning against large gatherings to keep transmission low, reports CNN.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Maine Maine State of the United States of America

Maine wedding linked to deaths of 7 people who didn't attend

 The August wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket is linked to more than 175 confirmed cases.
CBS News

Deadly wedding in Maine: 7 deaths, 175 people infected with Covid-19

 A US wedding which violated social distancing rules has resulted in 175 coronavirus infections and seven deaths.The August 7 nuptials saw more than 65 guests..
New Zealand Herald

How a Maine college plans to maintain low infection rates

 Colleges nationwide are suffering from the coronavirus outbreak, but one small college in Maine plans to keep the number of cases low by ramping up testing. Dr...
CBS News

5 deaths and 175 virus cases now linked to Maine wedding

 The virus cases stemming from the wedding have spanned hundreds of miles.
CBS News

Tweets about this

realmacrane

Matt D. Crane, still @ 🏠 Six people are dead because an employee at a rehab center lived with someone that attended this wedding. The selfis… https://t.co/IBtx39ZMRF 39 seconds ago

Matiely923

Kim RT @DrLeanaWen: Maine wedding ‘superspreader’ event is now linked to seven deaths. None of those people attended. And this is the problem… 49 seconds ago

GSorayaZ

Gnei Soraya Zarook, MA RT @ashishkjha: This is key An often heard argument is that low risk folks don't have to worry about getting COVID First not true: they g… 1 minute ago

mooseblossoms

Samantha 🇺🇸 @MarshaBlackburn People at this wedding are responsible for the deaths of 7 people who didn't even attend. Why woul… https://t.co/snxu1FIejB 2 minutes ago

DehaanStephanie

Stephanied RT @DrMichaelGardam: Maine wedding ‘superspreader’ event is now linked to seven deaths. None of those people attended. https://t.co/wdRjBMW… 3 minutes ago

glenthecreator

Glen Lucien RT @BreakingBrown: “Maine wedding ‘superspreader’ event is now linked to seven deaths. None of those people attended.” This is important w… 7 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Maine Wedding Linked To 7 Deaths & Coronavirus Outbreaks in a Nursing Home & a Jail [Video]

Maine Wedding Linked To 7 Deaths & Coronavirus Outbreaks in a Nursing Home & a Jail

Despite warnings against large events, many continue to do their thing and now a wedding in Maine was linked to 176 COVID-19 cases and the deaths of seven people who didn’t even attend. Veuer’s..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published
Maine Wedding Now Linked To 7 Coronavirus Deaths [Video]

Maine Wedding Now Linked To 7 Coronavirus Deaths

WBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published