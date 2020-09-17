Global  
 

With season set to begin in late November, UWGB gearing up

WE NOW HAVE ASTART DATE FORCOLLEGEBASKETBALL:NOVEMBER 25th... AFEW WEEKS LATERTHAN NORMAL...WE CAUGHT UPWITH THE PHOENIXTODAY...HEAD COACH WILLRYAN TELLS US THEHORIZON LEAGUE HASBEEN HOLDINGWEEKLYCONFERENCE CALLS...DISCUSSING HOWTHEY'LL NAVIGATE APOTENTIAL SEASON...THIS INCLUDESPROPOSALS SUCH ASA MAKE-SHIFT BUBBLEAND PODDINGGROUPS OF TEAMS...NOTHING IS SET INSTONE...BUT ONE THING'SFOR SURE... THIS ISN'TTHE MOST IDEALSCENARIO FOR AFIRST-YEAR HEADCOACH...Im not going to lie, it is alittle frustrating from weekto week basis, even day today.

We're going to get itdone, some way shape orform.

Its just a matter ofcan we limit the amount ofexposure and the peopletesting positive and howwe go about it from there.COMING UP AT TENWE'LL HAVE THE FULLSTORY ON HOW WILLRYAN AND THEPHOENIX AREADAPTING TO SAFETYPROTOCOLS




