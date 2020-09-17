Global  
 

Are indoor vertical farms the future of agriculture? | Stuart Oda

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 09:57s - Published
By 2050, the global population is projected to reach 9.8 billion.

How are we going to feed everyone?

Investment-banker-turned-farmer Stuart Oda points to indoor vertical farming: growing food on tiered racks in a controlled, climate-proof environment.

In a forward-looking talk, he explains how this method can maintain better safety standards, save money, use less water and help us provide for future generations.


