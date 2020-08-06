Tennessee American Red Cross, Salvation Army responding to Sally

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 minutes ago

Sally unleashed its wrath on the gulf coast.

It hit alabama and florida as a category 2 hurricane.

How folks in our area are planning on helping those impacted in tonight's top local story.

Nats in orange beach, alabama boats come ashore.

And areas all across the gulf coast from alabama to the florida panhandle deal with flooding, significant damage and power outages after sally made landfall as a powerful category 2 hurricane.

Southeast tennessee american red cross executive director julia wright: "we've been doing a lot of work with our volunteers to prepare them, making sure that they are ready to go out at any time."

Southeast tennessee american red cross executive director julia wright tells me that the tennessee region red cross has sent out over 56 volunteers since hurricane laura.

Six from the chattanooga area.

Now, that sally has hit, she says they're getting ready to deploy more.

Southeast tennessee american red cross executive director julia wright: "we have two more additional volunteers that will be leaving and taking our emergency response vehicle specifically to respond to sally."

The volunteers will be given an assignment when they get down there and are planning on taking a dual purpose emergency response vehicle.

Southeast tennessee american red cross executive director julia wright: "it is a mobile feeding vehicle and it can also be used to distribute what we call bulk supplies which are things like tarps and garbage bags and any kind of cleaning supplies."

The salvation army is also responding.

A folks with 2 canteens from the tennessee, kentucky division left for pensacola wednesday.

This comes after they sent a new wave of teams to lake charles for hurricane laura just three days ago.

